Events scheduled at San Tan Mountain Regional Park

The following events are taking place at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website. Entrance to the park is $7 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
- Desert Walk and Talk: 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, April 3. Join a longtime volunteer, Robert, for a fun and informative one-mile educational walk. Learn some of San Tan’s rich history and discover interesting facts about the Sonoran Desert’s unique plant life. Essentials: Closed-toe shoes, hat and water. Meet at the flagpole.
- Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 4. If looking for an adventure where trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. When on a bike on the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens senses, sharpens skills and makes you feel more alive. The policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means they ride together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and bring plenty of water, an extra tube, tools to change a flat tire and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 must complete a parental consent form. at the flagpole at 6:50 p.m.
- Intro to Archery: 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Three one-hour sessions offered: 8-9 a.m.; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Maximum 10 participants per session. Pre-registration required. This beginner class will introduce participants to International Style Target Archery in a safe and fun outdoor environment. Participants will focus on proper form and range safety with target games at the end to test skills. Open to adults and children over 10 years old. They must have the arm/shoulder strength to successfully draw the bow. Equipment is provided. Choose an hour-long session. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Wear long sleeves and closed-toe shoes and bring plenty of water. Pre-registration required. Contact nikkibunnell@mail.maricopa.gov. Meet at the south end of the overflow parking area.
- Sunset Photography Walk: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19: The Sonoran Desert can provide spectacular sunsets that inspire and amaze. Participants will take a walk to explore some great vantage points for capturing the colors, shadows and silhouettes of our beautiful desert. This is generally an out-and-back walk that covers no more than 2 miles round trip. They go out as a group and meander back at their own pace. Participants can make it longer or shorter to suit their artistic eye or walking feet. Phone, point-and-shoot and SLR cameras all work great. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water and camera. Tripods are welcome. Meet at the main trailhead map kiosk.
- Moonlight Walk: 8-9 p.m. Friday, April 27. Come on out and take a ranger-led walk in the desert by the light of an “almost-full” moon. Enjoy the beauty of the saguaro silhouettes and the twinkling of the stars. Participants will walk 2.2 easy/moderate miles along the Moonlight and Stargazer Trails. Strollers not recommended. No pets, please. What to bring: Water, closed-toe shoes ad a flash light. Meet at the flagpole.
- All About Bats: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 3. Fly on over to the Visitor Center for a presentation on bats. As the nights get warmer bats will be more active and participants will have a better chance of seeing one during an evening hike or a walk around the neighborhood. Where do they live? What do they eat? Should humans be afraid of them? Learn the answers to these questions and more in a talk about the amazing lives of these fascinating mammals. After the talk participants will do a meet and greet with some of the critters in the classroom. Meet inside the Nature Center.
- Saguaro Morning Hike: 7-9 a.m. Friday, May 25. Rise and shine for an early morning guided hike with a ranger. Participants will trek 4-5 miles on moderate trails and be on the lookout for saguaro blossoms and other flowering cacti. Bring plenty of water and wear a hat, long sleeves and sunscreen. Hiking poles are a plus. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk.
- All About Scorpions: 7-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26. On a warm summer night, scouring the desert floor, the scorpions of San Tan look for their next meal. Who are the big-three stingers of San Tan? During a short presentation, learn some fascinating stories about these mysterious creatures and find out which ones are fact and which ones are fiction. After that participants will be ready to meet them “face to face” on an exciting scorpion-search walk starting at 8 p.m. Meet inside the Visitor Center.
