Events scheduled at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

The following events are scheduled at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Superior in Pinal County. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Events included with daily admission and are free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811. Also check BTA on Facebook @btarboretum.
- Eleven O’clock Guided Tours: 11 a.m. daily in April. Arboretum volunteers narrate the history of Arizona’s oldest and largest botanical garden; point out colorful plants and birds during daily 11 o’clock guided nature walks. Join a relaxed walk to observe seasonal changes; engaging tour guides Rich and Cindy live onsite and know what’s new around the arboretum trails each week. In addition to a basic overview of BTA history tour audiences hear what wildlife has been seen lately, hotspots to look for resident birds, and where to enjoy the most sweeping, panoramic views of the Queen Creek riparian area. Guided walks along the 1.5-mile main trail include fun facts about.
- History Walking Tour with Sylvia Lee: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 1. You may have walked the trails a dozen times and never crossed paths with the Galapagos Tortoise pens. Take a moment to scan the horizon above Picket Post Mountain. Can you image cavalry soldiers camped in this region in the late 1800s? Phoenix historian Sylvia Lee narrates this two-hour walking tour focused on the life and time of Colonel William Boyce Thompson, and his Arboretum. Sylvia’s tour repeats Sunday April 1, and Saturday, June 2. To read more Arboretum history visit cals.arizona.edu/bta/history.html. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
- Wednesday Workshops – Thunder Gourds: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 4. Make a thunder gourd, a gourd with a synthetic drum head and spring that makes a rumbling thunder-like noise when shaken. A cleaned and cut gourd and all materials are provided and students leave with a completed project. Arboretum members pay $55, Non-Members $67.50. With credit card ready, call 520-689-2723 to enroll and pre-pay (arboretum admission not included).
- Master Gardeners Present: Pollinators – The Birds and the Bees: 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 7. Green-thumbed volunteers with Pinal County’s Superstition Mountain Master Gardner program present a workshop on pollinators, the spring season finale of their Saturday outdoor workshops on the tree-shaded flagstone courtyard in front of the Smith Building. Once-a-month and Master Gardener workshops are free to BTA annual members and state-parks-pass-holders; included with $12.50 daily admission for others. Get active with our local Master Gardeners, their classes and volunteer work, call Carol at 602-438-4003 or email: caparrott21@hotmail.com .
- Guided Bird Walks: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7, with Cindy Marple. The walks are a way to get into birding and sharpen skills. Beginners are welcome. No binoculars? Ask in the gift shop when paying admission as loaner binoculars are available. Read the latest BTA bird sightings at: http://ebird.org/ebird/hotspot/L166979.
- Plants of the Bible Land Guided Walk: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, April 8. The Sinai Desert lies roughly at the same latitude as our own Sonoran Desert; many of the same plants common in the Middle East thrive in our Arizona climate, and can be seen here at Boyce Thompson Arboretum. During this once-a-month Sunday walk Rich Adams narrates palms, pomegranates, figs, olives and other Plants of the Bible Land. Conducted at a leisurely pace, this guided tour lasts about 90 minutes and proceeds along wheelchair-accessible paths. Using references in ancient texts, Mr. Adams describes how people of the Bible Land used plants as food, medicine, and shelter in ways similar to how native peoples of Southern Arizona continue to do so in modern times
- Watercolor Painting Classes for Beginners-Intermediates: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 8, learn how to paint butterflies. Ever wanted to try your hand with a brush and canvas or you just need to fine-tune your skills? Local artist Chuck Davison invites any and all students from beginning to advanced to learn watercolor painting; he gives step-by-step instruction and coaching to help paint a colorful botanical design. Enrollment of $35 for arboretum annual members ($47.50 nonmembers) includes all art supplies needed for the class – and includes the day’s admission, too. Enrollment includes canvas, paint, brushes, embellishments – plus light refreshments. Children are welcome to register along with an adult chaperone; both must be registered and pre-paid for the class. To register call or text the instructor directly at 608-618-3055; or email 6026183055@vtext.com.
- Wildflower Walks at Ten O’clock: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 8. Learn to identify Penstemons, poppies and primrose with Angie Dale and Barb Vender Meulen as your guides for wildflower walks through the Arboretum on Saturdays, or Sundays with Cass Blodgett.
- Wednesday Workshops – Basic Gourd Art: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11. Arboretum members pay $45, non-members $57.50. With credit card ready, call 520-689-2723 to enroll and pre-pay (arboretum admission not included). This class is ideal for beginners – and also for repeat students eager to improve their skills, or to continue with gourd art, and having access to the instructors’ array of tools and art supplies. This class covers the basics of gourd art, including how to clean and prepare gourds, choosing and drawing a design, wood burning and applying color. A cleaned gourd and all materials are provided, and students leave with a completed project.
- Photography for Beginners, Informal Workshop and Sunday Outdoor Shoot: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Valley photographers MiMi, Jack, Tim, Mark and Kathy have photographed landscapes and people from Arizona to the Mediterranean, criss-crossing America, west to east and north to south exploring national parks, urban landscapes and exploring subjects through portrait, close-up photography. The quintet of photographers volunteer a day at the arboretum each month, sharing their camera skills and coaching beginners. The goal is to share a few basic camera lessons while photographing the gardens. These photo walks include time for participants to learn basic camera functions ranging from aperture and exposure to white balance. In addition, participants will be able to ask their specific questions answered in a supportive small groups, each with a friendly camera coach whose goal is to “put the fun in camera functions, and eliminate aspects of photography that can be intimidating for beginners.” RSVP to MiMi for details – email mimiparisphotography@gmail.com, call 480-319-2229, or join the group at www.facebook.com/groups/227511034366450.
- Trees of the Arboretum – Guided Tour: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday. April 15. Silviculturally-speaking, and since an arboretum is defined as a living collection of trees, what guided tour could be more fitting at Boyce Thompson Arboretum than a once-a-month “Trees of BTA” narrated walk? We invite those who love all things sylvan and want to learn more about trees to be here for a relaxed, slow-paced afternoon tour featuring arboretum staffer Jeff Payne or Miguel Hernandez, for a chance to learn about trees both native to the Sonoran Desert and exotic with a skilled professional’s tips on tree care and horticulture.
Digital Photographers Roundtable: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 21. Photographers of all skill levels who enjoy digital image post-processing are invited to meet in the Smith Building Lecture room. Beginners are definitely welcome to attend this popular recurring meet-up, which includes programs and platforms beyond LightRoom and Photoshop. There’s no additional charge to attend. Monthly meetings usually include on-screen demonstrations of digital editing tools and techniques, discussion of artistic elements such as composition and lighting and friendly critique of participants’ photos. For more detail email Tim (tim.wohlever@gmail.com) and mention a preferred editing software.
- Wildflower Walks at Ten O’clock: Boyce 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22. Learn to identify Penstemons, poppies and primrose with Angie Dale and Barb Vender Meulen as guides for wildflower walks through the arboretum on Saturdays, or Sundays with Cass Blodgett.
- Home School Day, Tree Tour: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Home School families are invited to gather for a two-hour learning workshop that focuses on exactly what the arboretum is all about: trees. The two-hour workshop will cover basic tree physiology, plant classification – and even some mathematics, with a “tree-ometry” activity for measuring tree height. Spaces are limited and pre-registration is required. Students age 4-18 may attend, along with two parents or adult chaperones. Pre-pay $2 enrollment per person (both kids and adults), with $12.50 for additional adults who attend. To be added to the email list for Homeschool Day announcements, email lpacheco@ag.arizona.edu. Guides suggest comfortable walking shoes, a hat, bring sunscreen and carry water.
- Pictures From Our Past Slideshow and History Talk: 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 6. Phoenix historian and author Sylvia Lee guides monthly walking tours narrating nuggets of Arboretum history – and putting her anecdotes in perspective next to 1920s structures, and the very first trees planted here. Starting at 10 a.m., Ms. Lee hosts a slideshow of vintage photos projected enlarged on a big screen – a chance to get better acquainted with Col. William Boyce Thompson and his Arboretum. This was also arranged for history fans who are physically unable to walk the 1/5 miles main trail. During an hour in our air-conditioned Lecture Room, Sylvia will show images of vintage historic structures and arboretum gardens while sharing her behind-the-scenes knowledge from spending the past decade researching the history of Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
- History Walking Tour with Sylvia Lee: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 2. You may have walked the trails a dozen times and never crossed paths with the Galapagos Tortoise pens. Take a moment to scan the horizon above Picket Post Mountain. Can you image cavalry soldiers camped in this region in the late 1800s? Phoenix historian Sylvia Lee narrates this two-hour walking tour focused on the life and time of Colonel William Boyce Thompson, and his Arboretum.
