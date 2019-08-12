Events in Apache Junction through Aug. 31 include desert scorpion hunting, dive-in movie

A scorpion. (J. Zirato, University of Arizona BioCommunications)

From a dive-in movie at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center (Aug. 16) to desert scorpion hunting at Lost Dutchman State Park (Aug. 18) and learning origami at the Apache Junction Library (Aug. 24), there’s a lot going on in Apache Junction. Events include:

KNIT OR CROCHET: 1 p.m. every Saturday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Join the fun of learning to knit or crochet, share projects and disasters. Bring an I or H crochet hook and yarn to learn to crochet. All ages welcome. Drop in.

1 p.m. every Saturday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Join the fun of learning to knit or crochet, share projects and disasters. Bring an I or H crochet hook and yarn to learn to crochet. All ages welcome. Drop in. YOUNG AND RESTLESS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, rhymes, bounces, fingerplays and more for ages Birth to 2. Play time follows.

10 a.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, rhymes, bounces, fingerplays and more for ages Birth to 2. Play time follows. PRESCHOOL JUNCTION: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and more that teach kindergarten readiness skills. Join us as we focus on letter recognition, beginning sounds, shapes and colors, fine motor skills, number recognition and counting, reading readiness, and much more. Craft follows. Ages 3-5.

11 a.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and more that teach kindergarten readiness skills. Join us as we focus on letter recognition, beginning sounds, shapes and colors, fine motor skills, number recognition and counting, reading readiness, and much more. Craft follows. Ages 3-5. TODDLERROBICS: 10:30 a.m. every Thursday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Children ages 2-5 enjoy moving, singing, and playing to music.

10:30 a.m. every Thursday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Children ages 2-5 enjoy moving, singing, and playing to music. CODING CLUB: 5 p.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn to code fun computer games using animations. Scratch Jr, Hour of Code, JavaScript and more. No registration, first come first served. Laptops are limited. Event is designed for youth.

5 p.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn to code fun computer games using animations. Scratch Jr, Hour of Code, JavaScript and more. No registration, first come first served. Laptops are limited. Event is designed for youth. TEEN ANIME: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Grades 7 and up will watch anime on Crunchyroll. Join for a fun couple hours of anime like My Hero Academia and Black Clover.

5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Grades 7 and up will watch anime on Crunchyroll. Join for a fun couple hours of anime like My Hero Academia and Black Clover. APACHE JUNCTION BLOODMOBILE: 6:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Schedule an appointment at https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=829969&zc=85119.

6:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Schedule an appointment at https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=829969&zc=85119. CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 and 27 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Read the book and discuss likes and dislikes of the title. Copies of the monthly title are available at the library.

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 and 27 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Read the book and discuss likes and dislikes of the title. Copies of the monthly title are available at the library. FULL MOON HIKE: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Join us for a guided 2.5-mile hike on Jacob’s Crosscut Trail at the base of the mysterious Superstition Mountains. Some parts of the trail are rocky and uneven with occasional steep grades (elevation gain: 120 feet). Meet at Palo Verde.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Join us for a guided 2.5-mile hike on Jacob’s Crosscut Trail at the base of the mysterious Superstition Mountains. Some parts of the trail are rocky and uneven with occasional steep grades (elevation gain: 120 feet). Meet at Palo Verde. DIVE-IN MOVIE AT THE POOL: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. Join us for a fun night of open swim and then relax on your beach blanket/lawn chair to watch How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Open swim will start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. Join us for a fun night of open swim and then relax on your beach blanket/lawn chair to watch How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Open swim will start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. PAINTED ROCK PHOTO HOLDERS: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. All ages are welcome to join us in creating painted rock photo holders! Feel free to bring a pre-painted rock to save time. No registration required; while supplies last.

2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. All ages are welcome to join us in creating painted rock photo holders! Feel free to bring a pre-painted rock to save time. No registration required; while supplies last. BIKERS FOR BLOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail. Schedule your donation appointment today! Be a hero. Save a life. Schedule an appointment by visiting bit.ly/2xwXtol.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail. Schedule your donation appointment today! Be a hero. Save a life. Schedule an appointment by visiting bit.ly/2xwXtol. DESERT SCORPION HUNTING: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Come join us for a brief informative talk about scorpions with a ranger, and then head out into the desert darkness in search of scorpions! Bring your camera, a flashlight and water. Wear sturdy closed toed shoes, and bring a black light if you have one. No pets.

7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Come join us for a brief informative talk about scorpions with a ranger, and then head out into the desert darkness in search of scorpions! Bring your camera, a flashlight and water. Wear sturdy closed toed shoes, and bring a black light if you have one. No pets. WRITING: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Share your writings, experiences, disasters and success with other writers.

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Share your writings, experiences, disasters and success with other writers. AASK: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn more about adoption of special kids.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn more about adoption of special kids. ORIGAMI: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. All ages are welcome to join us in learning origami. No registration required; while supplies last.

2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. All ages are welcome to join us in learning origami. No registration required; while supplies last. 99TH ANNIVERSARY: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and Monday, Aug. 26 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Tess Nesser will dress in period costume and display materials supporting Arizona Women and Suffrage.

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and Monday, Aug. 26 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Tess Nesser will dress in period costume and display materials supporting Arizona Women and Suffrage. FIT FAMILY BINGO: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Free. Bring the whole family to the MGC for Bingo. There will be games, contests, prizes, light snacks and beverages. Bring your good luck charms for a chance to win even more prizes. Visit apm.activecommunities.com/apachejunction/Activity_Search/5966 for more information.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Free. Bring the whole family to the MGC for Bingo. There will be games, contests, prizes, light snacks and beverages. Bring your good luck charms for a chance to win even more prizes. Visit apm.activecommunities.com/apachejunction/Activity_Search/5966 for more information. USE YOUR IMAGINATION CRAFTING: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. All ages are welcome to join us in creative art. Use our supplies to make anything you like! No registration required; while supplies last.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.