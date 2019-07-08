Events in Apache Junction July 9-20 include therapy animals at the library, movie in the park

Children and adults enjoy a Movie in the Park event at Flatiron Community Park in Apache Junction. (Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department)

From children reading to therapy animals (July 20) at the library to a full-moon hike at the Lost Dutchman State Park (July 15), observing the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing (July 20) and watching a movie at Flatiron Community Park (July 13) there’s a lot going on July 9-20 in Apache Junction. Events include:

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR: 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 through Saturday, July 13 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Did you read 1,000 minutes this summer? Make sure you logged those minutes in your Summer Reading account and come get a free book of your choice up to $10 from the Scholastic Book Fair. The fair is also buy one get one free for additional purchases. PRESCHOOL SUMMER CAMP: 10 a.m. every Tuesday in July at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. STEM activities, literacy, sensory play and art for preschoolers. CODING CLUB: 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn to code fun computer games using animations. Scratch Jr., Hour of Code, JavaScript and more. No registration, first come first served. Laptops are limited. This event is for children. TODDLEROBICS: 10:30 a.m. every Friday in July at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Children ages 2-5 enjoy moving, singing and playing to music. NEON GLOW TEEN NIGHT: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. $5 per person. Join Apache Junction Parks and Recreation aquatic staff and the Youth Advisory Council for this exclusive teens, ages 13-17, only pool party. Swimming, games, music, pizza, drinks and more. Go to ajcity.net/219/Aquatic-Center. MOONLIGHT RIDES: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Mammoth Steak House and Saloon, 4650 N. Mammoth Mine Road. 6 p.m. registration and 7 p.m. ride out. Staging at Mammoth Steak House and Saloon. $10 per poker hand and a cash payout. For more information, call April at 480-586-7864. Go to goldfieldghostriders.com. MOVIES IN THE PARK: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. The July Movie in the Park will be “Captain Marvel.” Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a nice evening outside watching a great family movie. Pre-movie activities (food, games, arts and crafts) start at 5 p.m. and the featured film will start at 8 p.m. SURVIVE THE NIGHT LOCK-IN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 8 a.m. Sunday, July 14 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Zombies have taken over the MGC and we need a strong team to gather supplies, eliminate zombies and save the human race. Participants will be trained on survival techniques and prepared on how to survive the night. Snacks and a light breakfast will be provided. FULL MOON HIKE: 7:45-9:45 p.m. Monday, July 15 at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. This guided 2.5-mile hike will be on Jacob’s Crosscut Trail. Hikers should dress appropriately and wear trail shoes or boots. Please bring a flashlight in case of cloudy conditions. (No headlamps.) Some parts of the trail are rocky and uneven with occasional steep grades and an elevation gain of 120 feet. Participants should be in good health with no walking or night vision difficulties. Trail is not suitable for strollers or walkers. No pets. Meet at Palo Verde. PAINT IT: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Teens will create a piece of art. Canvas and all supplies provided and of course, There will be free snacks. PRESCHOOL JUNCTION: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18 and Thursday, July 25 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and more that teach kindergarten readiness skills. Join to focus on letter recognition, beginning sounds, shapes and colors, fine motor skills, number recognition and counting, reading readiness and much more. Craft follows. Ages 3-5. YOUNG AND RESTLESS: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18 and Thursday, July 25 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, rhymes, bounces, fingerplays and more for ages birth to 2. Play time follows. APOLLO MOON LANDING 50TH ANNIVERSARY: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stop by to view a display about the moon landing and share your NASA memories. Make paper paint splat moons from 2-3 p.m. SELF DEFENSE CLASS: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at East Mesa Karate, 9303 E. Baseline Road. Seventh and Eighth grade girls can join Girls LIFE Camp Ministries for a free lesson in self defense and awareness. Girls LIFE Camp Ministries offers free monthly events and monthly small groups. Go to GirlsLifeCampMinistryAZ.com or call 480-236-3353. PAWS 2 READ: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Kids read to therapy animals including a boxer and macaw. No registration. First come, first served

