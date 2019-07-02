Events in Apache Junction July 4-14 include horse ride, zombies

The Goldfield Ghostriders are hosting a moonlight ride Saturday, July 13. Event starts at 6 p.m. with registration at the Mammoth Steak House and Saloon, 4650 N. Mammoth Mine Road. See below for more information. (4:15 a.m. moon photo by Kay Zelko, special to Independent Newsmedia)

From zombies taking over the multi-generational center (July 14) to a weekly coding club (Thursdays) at the library and a neon glow teen night at the pool (July 12), there’s a lot going on July 4-14 in Apache Junction. Events include:

4TH OF JULY: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Davis Field at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. Free. The gates will open at 6 pm. Game booths for kids will take place. Some of the activities include: Inflatable/water games; bean bag toss; a bicycle, wagon and tricycle float contest; and live entertainment. TODDLEROBICS: 10:30 a.m. every Friday in July at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Children ages 2-5 enjoy moving, singing and playing to music. TEEN ANIME: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Grades 7 and up will watch anime on Crunchyroll. Join for a fun couple hours of anime such as “My Hero Academia” and “Black Clover.” PRESCHOOL SUMMER CAMP: 10 a.m. every Tuesday in July at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. STEM activities, literacy, sensory play and art for preschoolers. SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR: 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 through Saturday, July 13 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Did you read 1,000 minutes this summer? Make sure you logged those minutes in your Summer Reading account and come get a free book of your choice up to $10 from the Scholastic Book Fair. The fair is also buy one get one free for additional purchases. CODING CLUB: 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn to code fun computer games using animations. Scratch Jr., Hour of Code, JavaScript and more. No registration, first come first served. Laptops are limited. This event is for children. NEON GLOW TEEN NIGHT: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. $5 per person. Join Apache Junction Parks and Recreation aquatic staff and the Youth Advisory Council for this exclusive teens, ages 13-17, only pool party. Swimming, games, music, pizza, drinks and more. Go to ajcity.net/219/Aquatic-Center. MOONLIGHT RIDES: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Mammoth Steak House and Saloon, 4650 N. Mammoth Mine Road. 6 p.m. registration and 7 p.m. ride out. Staging at Mammoth Steak House and Saloon. $10 per poker hand and a cash payout. For more information, call April at 480-586-7864. Go to goldfieldghostriders.com. MOVIES IN THE PARK: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. The July Movie in the Park will be “Captain Marvel.” Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a nice evening outside watching a great family movie. Pre-movie activities (food, games, arts and crafts) start at 5 p.m. and the featured film will start at 8 p.m. SURVIVE THE NIGHT LOCK-IN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 8 a.m. Sunday, July 14 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Zombies have taken over the MGC and we need a strong team to gather supplies, eliminate zombies and save the human race. Participants will be trained on survival techniques and prepared on how to survive the night. Snacks and a light breakfast will be provided.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.