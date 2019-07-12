Events in Apache Junction July 15-20 include full-moon hike, learning to code

(Kathleen Audette)

From a full-moon hike at the Lost Dutchman State Park (July 15), observing the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing (July 20) and learning to code (July 18), there’s a lot going on July 15-20 in Apache Junction. Events include:

FULL MOON HIKE: 7:45-9:45 p.m. Monday, July 15 at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. This guided 2.5-mile hike will be on Jacob’s Crosscut Trail. Hikers should dress appropriately and wear trail shoes or boots. Bring a flashlight in case of cloudy conditions. (No headlamps.) Some parts of the trail are rocky and uneven with occasional steep grades and an elevation gain of 120 feet. Participants should be in good health with no walking or night vision difficulties. Trail is not suitable for strollers or walkers. No pets. Meet at Palo Verde. PRESCHOOL SUMMER CAMP: 10 a.m. every Tuesday in July at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. STEM activities, literacy, sensory play and art for preschoolers. PAINT IT: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Teens will create a piece of art. Canvas and all supplies provided and of course, There will be free snacks. YOUNG AND RESTLESS: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18 and Thursday, July 25 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, rhymes, bounces, fingerplays and more for ages birth to 2. Play time follows. PRESCHOOL JUNCTION: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18 and Thursday, July 25 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and more that teach kindergarten readiness skills. Join to focus on letter recognition, beginning sounds, shapes and colors, fine motor skills, number recognition and counting, reading readiness and much more. Craft follows. Ages 3-5. CODING CLUB: 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 18 and 25 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn to code fun computer games using animations. Scratch Jr., Hour of Code, JavaScript and more. No registration, first come first served. Laptops are limited. This event is for children. TODDLEROBICS: 10:30 a.m. every Friday in July at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Children ages 2-5 enjoy moving, singing and playing to music. APOLLO MOON LANDING 50TH ANNIVERSARY: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stop by to view a display about the moon landing and share your NASA memories. Make paper paint splat moons 2-3 p.m. PAWS 2 READ: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Kids read to therapy animals including a boxer and macaw. No registration. First come, first served

