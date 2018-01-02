Events from the calendar

Editor’s note: Items on the calendar page of the monthly printed Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com by the fifth of the month for the newspaper that runs mid-month to mid-month.
- Garden Walks: Tour the Smiling Dog gardens with owner Tom McDonald and discover what plants will thrive in personal landscapes. Questions are encouraged. A gardens walk is Feb. 7 at Smiling Dog Learning Center, 10049 E. Cloudview Ave. in Gold Canyon. All classes are free and held outdoors. Space is limited to 15 people. To reserve a spot, call 480-288-8749 or send at e-mail to info@smilingdoglandscapes.com.
- Irrigation Class: Everything one needs to know about maintaining an irrigation system is covered in a class including clock-setting, zones, frequency of watering and minor repairs. Led by Mr. McDonald and Bill Roe, this class is held 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Smiling Dog Learning Center, 10049 E. Cloudview Ave. in Gold Canyon. All classes are free and held outdoors. Space is limited to 15 people. To reserve a spot, call 480-288-8749 or send at e-mail to info@smilingdoglandscapes.com. Call or e-mail to reserve a spot.
- Curandero Walks: The Sonoran Desert abounds with edible and medicinal plants from the well-known prickly pear and mesquite to brittlebush and flat top buckwheat. Explore the Curandero Trail at Smiling Dog with Tom and Kathy McDonald and discover the harvestable bounty of the desert. Walks kick off at 9 a.m. and last 90 minutes. Dates for the Curandero walk are Jan. 10 and March 7 at Smiling Dog Learning Center, 10049 E. Cloudview Ave. in Gold Canyon. All classes are free and held outdoors. Space is limited to 15 people. To reserve a spot, call 480-288-8749 or send at e-mail to info@smilingdoglandscapes.com.
- Coping with critters: Gardens are enjoyed for their beauty but the critters see them as lunch. From insects to birds to javelinas, Tom McDonald of Smiling Dog Learning Center will share his stories and knowledge on how to encourage critters to seek shelter and nourishment elsewhere. Class begins at 9 a.m. and runs for 90 minutes Jan. 24 and March 21 at Smiling Dog Learning Center, 10049 E. Cloudview Ave. in Gold Canyon. All classes are free and held outdoors. Space is limited to 15 people. To reserve a spot, call 480-288-8749 or send at e-mail to info@smilingdoglandscapes.com.
- Master Gardeners Present “Out of Africa”: Diamonds aren’t the only jewels to come out of Africa – many of our beloved succulent plants originate from that continent. Some like it hot, some do not. Join the Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners for an informational tutorial 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 3, at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Superior. Entrance fee is $12.50 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. The tutorial is on choosing the perfect succulents for a garden. Green-thumbed volunteers with Pinal County’s Superstition Mountain Master program continue their Saturday series of 11 a.m. outdoor workshops at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, on the tree-shaded flagstone courtyard in front of the Smith Building. No advance sign-up required. Get active with the local Master Gardeners, their classes and volunteer work; call Carol at 602-438-4003 or e-mail: caparrott21@hotmail.com. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
- Desert Survival and Safety: Hiking and camping in the Sonoran Desert and the Superstition Mountains can be amazing adventures. But these enjoyable experiences can prove deadly if you are not prepared for the unexpected. The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is once again offering three-hour desert survival and safety classes this winter at the museum. Instructor is Jean Robert Pelletier, a former Green Beret survival instructor. In this class, he teaches attendees important tips about surviving in just about any situation. Learn what Mr. Pelletier packs in his own backpack. Class runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18. Another class is scheduled for Saturday, March 18. There is a $30 fee for this course that includes a special survival kit for backpacks and a survival booklet. Registration is required and can be accomplished at the museum gift shop or online at superstitionmountainmuseum.org. For more information on these classes or about the museum, go to the website or call 480-983-4888.