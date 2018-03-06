Education issues top Superstition Mountain Republican Club agenda

The president of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board will speak at a meeting of the Superstition Mountain Republican Club Thursday, March 8, at the Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail. The meeting takes place 6:30-8 p.m. with a social hour scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Jodi Ehrlich, school board president, will address district education issues, and Frank Riggs, candidate for superintendent of public instruction, will continue the club’s discussion of school safety as well as how he would run the superintendent’s office if he is elected.
Ms. Ehrlich “is committed to using her talents and abilities to better our school district,” a release from the club stated. She grew up in and continues to live and work in the community.
Mr. Riggs, a former congressman, is the author of the Charter School Expansion Act and was the National Head Start Legislator of the Year, the release stated.
For more information, call Jeff Struble at 480-694- 5100.