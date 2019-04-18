Easter egg hunt April 20 at Prospector Park in Apache Junction

Kaylee and Brooklynn Montoya with the Easter bunny. (Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department)

The City of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 20 at Prospector Park, with more than 9,000 prize-filled eggs.

The egg hunt is open to all kids up to age 17 and is free to the public. The hunt is divided into separate age groups: 2 and under, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 13-17. Special prizes will be given to those who find a token in the egg during the hunt, according to a release.

Participants should bring their own Easter baskets to carry all of the goodies. There will be other activities and games sponsored by local non-profit organizations available during and after the egg hunt. Most activities will cost a small fee to participate.

The first egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. for 2 and under. The remaining hunts will begin immediately after the first hunt in order of age. Come early and allow for plenty of time to park and access the fields before the egg hunts.

For a donation of $4 per adult and $2 per child, have a pancake breakfast sponsored by Horizon Health and Wellness. The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until the food runs out, according to the release.

The hunt and breakfast will take place on the softball fields at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. Any local nonprofit organizations that would like to sponsor a booth at the Easter egg hunt can call Justin Hewitt at 480-474-5146.

Volunteers are needed. Call JJ Underwood at 480-474-5207.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.



