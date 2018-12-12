Dutton family celebrates golden milestone

The Dutton Family is bringing its musical variety show to Mesa for another season.

This year, the group marks the occasion of Dean and Sheila Dutton’s 50th wedding anniversary with a twist on the usual schedule of shows, according to a release.

Every week throughout the season, they will be joined onstage by a different special guest, each of whom will perform during the shows that week.

“I guess you could say we still like each other!” Dean Dutton stated in a release. “Sheila and I are thrilled to mark the occasion of our golden anniversary by opening our theater to friends and family members that share our love of music and entertaining.”

Tim Dutton, the couple’s oldest son, stated the family has “been inspired by the love of our parents all our lives. We’re so grateful and privileged to be performing together as a family, and it all started with Mom and Dad’s dedication and instruction.”

Guests during the winter season include pop country sister trio Firefly, winners of the Arizona State Country Showdown; Evie Clair, “America’s Got Talent” season 12 top 10 finalist; and award-winning tenor George Dyer.

To see all of the guests who are appearing at the Dutton Theater, 7420 E. Main St., Mesa, the dates and for ticket information, visit theduttons.com/arizona/.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.