Dragonfly aerobatics entertain, inform at arboretum

Jul 9th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Dragonflies will be the topic of a walk this month at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum. (Submitted photo)

A morning walk Sunday, July 22, will provide visitors to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum with a glimpse into aerobatics and life cycles of dragonflies.

Guided by Maricopa Audubon program director Laurie Nessel, the walk is included with $12.50 daily admission ($5 for ages 5-12 and free to BTA annual members and Arizona State Parks passholders).
Meet at the visitor center breezeway at 7:30 a.m. The arboretum is at 37615 E. US 60, Superior.

“We will visit Ayer Lake, water features in the Legume Garden and Demonstration Garden -­ maybe even Queen Creek,  if the creek has surface water,” Ms. Nessel stated in a release.

She also will have copies of the field guide “Common Dragonflies of the Southwest” by Cathy Biggs for $10,  plus free copies of a simple species checklist for Boyce Thompson Arboretum compiled from Pierre Deviche’s website: azdragonfly.org.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, hat and clothes to protect them from the sun. Bring sunscreen, Ms. Nessel stated.

She also said to carry water and bring close-focus binoculars for the best close-up views of dragonflies.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie