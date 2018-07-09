Dragonfly aerobatics entertain, inform at arboretum

A morning walk Sunday, July 22, will provide visitors to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum with a glimpse into aerobatics and life cycles of dragonflies.

Guided by Maricopa Audubon program director Laurie Nessel, the walk is included with $12.50 daily admission ($5 for ages 5-12 and free to BTA annual members and Arizona State Parks passholders).

Meet at the visitor center breezeway at 7:30 a.m. The arboretum is at 37615 E. US 60, Superior.

“We will visit Ayer Lake, water features in the Legume Garden and Demonstration Garden -­ maybe even Queen Creek, if the creek has surface water,” Ms. Nessel stated in a release.

She also will have copies of the field guide “Common Dragonflies of the Southwest” by Cathy Biggs for $10, plus free copies of a simple species checklist for Boyce Thompson Arboretum compiled from Pierre Deviche’s website: azdragonfly.org.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, hat and clothes to protect them from the sun. Bring sunscreen, Ms. Nessel stated.

She also said to carry water and bring close-focus binoculars for the best close-up views of dragonflies.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.