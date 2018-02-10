Donate blood on Valentine’s Day at Apache Junction City hall

The city of Apache Junction will hold its next blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day – from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the United Blood Services Bloodmobile in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.
To schedule a donation time, visit www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Feb. 14 and choose a time.
While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately five to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For eligibility questions, call 800-827-4376.