Donate blood on Dec. 5, get a voucher for a pizza

The city of Apache Junction will hold a blood drive 6:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. The United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be in the city hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Donors will receive a voucher for a free 14-inch cheese pizza from Streets of New York restaurant.
Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.
Donating blood deeply impacts lives; be a hero by donating and sharing the information. There is a great need for blood during the holiday season. To schedule a donation time, visit www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Dec. 5 and choose a time.
While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For eligibility questions, please call (800) 827-HERO (4376).