Domingo DeGrazia and his band schedule Apache Junction concert

The Magic of Mexican Artistry weekend event, March 8-10, at the Superstition Mountain Museum will include a concert by Domingo DeGrazia and his Spanish Guitar Band.

The performance 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, will mark the band’s fourth appearance at the event in the museum amphitheater, 4087 N. Apache Trail. Tickets are $10.

Mr. DeGrazia, the youngest son of famed artist Ted DeGrazia, blends Spanish guitar styles “with the passion and flair of flamenco guitar technique,” a release stated.

“His playing is rhythmic and percussive, coupling dynamic rhythms with vibrant jazz, Latin and salsa drum beats.”

Mr. Domingo, solo and with his band, has recorded several CDs, some of which will be available for purchase after the concert.

To hear his music, visit degraziamusic.com.

