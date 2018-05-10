Disney-Pixar’s ‘Coco’ to be shown free May 19 at Movie in the Park

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating National “Kids to Parks Day” with a free Movie in the Park event on Saturday, May 19.
Grab a blanket and friends and family for an evening outside watching the movie “Coco” at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in downtown Apache Junction.
The animated Academy Award-winning Disney-Pixar family film features a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who aspires to be a musician. He is confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music and enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, who was a legendary singer, according to a release.
There will be vendors selling food and drinks, a game booth and arts and crafts for kids starting at 6:30 p.m.
“Coco” will start at about 7:30 p.m. after the sun sets and the temperature cools down on the lawn.
For more information on this or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.