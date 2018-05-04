Dinosaur dominates wall of Mesa museum

A life-size sculpture of a dinosaur appears to break out of a wall at the Arizona Museum of Natural History, leaving shattered masonry crumbling under its power as she makes her escape from the Mesa building.
The sculpture of the Acrocanthosaurus was unveiled recently at the museum, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa.
“Students from across the state come to the Arizona Museum of Natural History in downtown Mesa to explore the past,” Mayor John Giles stated in a release. “The new dinosaur bursting from the building is a great photo op for our visitors to commemorate their time here. I’m sure she’ll be a regular on social media feeds.”
With lighting and landscaping, the dinosaur façade is designed to attract new visitors to the museum, which has drawn more than 3 million since 1990, the release stated.
“The Arizona Museum of Natural History has played an important role in downtown Mesa for decades. It deserves an iconic feature that cements the museum’s status as a landmark for our city, and I think this dinosaur is the perfect reflection of that,” stated District 4 council member Chris Glover.
The Acrocanthosaurus roamed western North America 100-120 million years ago, and museum officials worked with Dimensional Innovations of Kansas City, Kan., to fabricate the animal to precise full-scale proportions and pose.
“It truly takes a village, or perhaps a city, to create a scientifically accurate life-size Acrocanthosaurus. There are so many people to thank, from our museum staff and volunteers to other city of Mesa employees, especially the engineering department, to Dimensional Innovations to our wonderful donors who have made this unique sculpture a reality,” Arizona Museum of Natural History Director Tom Wilson stated.
AzMNH has raised the $380,000 needed to complete the Free the Dinosaur project. But more donations are needed to maintain the dinosaur façade. Visit azmnh.org and click on the blue “Donate Now” button.
