Dino Discovery Camp at Arizona Museum of Natural History

The Arizona Museum of Natural History is at 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, has a fun and educational drop-off summer camp planned.

The museum is offering Dino Discovery Camp, a drop-off summer camp for children ages 6-10. Cost for the July 15-19 summer camp is $165 for non-members and $135 for members (basic membership and above).

Pre-registration is required and refunds cannot be issued. For more information and to register for a summer camp, contact group booking at azmnhgroups@mesaaz.gov and 480-644-3553. Additional information is also at azmnh.org.

