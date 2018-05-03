Digital photo discussion open to all skill levels

All photographers who enjoy digital image post-processing are invited to meet 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 19, in the Smith Building lecture room at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

(Photo by Steve Stone/Courtesy Arizona State Parks)

The recurring session includes programs and platforms beyond Lightroom and Photoshop.

There’s no additional charge to attend. Admission to the arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior, is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children under 5 free as are arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.

Monthly meetings usually include on-screen demonstrations of digital editing tools and techniques, discussion of artistic elements such as composition and lighting – and friendly critique of participants’ photos, according to a release.

For more information, email tim.wohlever@gmail.com).

