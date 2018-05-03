Digital photo discussion open to all skill levels

All photographers who enjoy digital image post-processing are invited to meet 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 19, in the Smith Building lecture room at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
The recurring session includes programs and platforms beyond Lightroom and Photoshop.
There’s no additional charge to attend. Admission to the arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior, is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children under 5 free as are arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.
Monthly meetings usually include on-screen demonstrations of digital editing tools and techniques, discussion of artistic elements such as composition and lighting – and friendly critique of participants’ photos, according to a release.
For more information, email tim.wohlever@gmail.com).
