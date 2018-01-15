Cybersecurity conference Feb. 26-March 1 at Mesa Convention Center

SOURCE Conference, a cybersecurity and information security training conference, is Feb. 26-March 1 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St.

SOURCE Conference brings business, technology and security professionals under one roof to focus on real-world, practical security solutions for some of today’s toughest cybersecurity issues. For more information or to register visit www.sourceconference.com.

The SOURCE Conference is to include:

  • two days of pre-conference training.
  • two-day conference, three-track event.
  • infosec talks on today’s important security topics.
  • networking, career tracks, and professional development opportunities.

