Country gospel service March 4 at Mountain View Lutheran Church
A country gospel service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 4, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.
There will be country gospel music, guitars, piano and the MVLC Country Gospel Singers.
For more information, call 480-982-8266 or 1-866-532-0909, e-mail mvlutheran@qwestoffice.net or go to www.mountainviewlutheran.org.
