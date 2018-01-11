Country gospel service Jan. 14 at Mountain View Lutheran Church in Apache Junction
A country gospel service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.
It includes country gospel music, guitars, piano and the MVLC Country Gospel Singers.
For more information, call 480-982-8266, send an e-mail to mvlutheran@qwestoffice.net or go to mountainviewlutheran.org.
