Cossak 20-stamp ore mill demonstration May 12 at Superstition Mountain Museum

The dedicated and hearty cadre of volunteers who have renovated and now operate the Cossak 20-stamp ore mill at the Superstition Mountain Museum will be firing up the mill for demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12.
“Attendees will be treated to a noisy but fascinating glimpse of how these mills operated, separating gold and silver from the mined rock, and see how large a part they played in the Gold Rush Days of the West,” according to a release.
The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR 88), three miles northeast of Apache Junction, and is open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on events at the museum, visit www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.