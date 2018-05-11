Cossak 20-stamp ore mill demonstration May 12 at Superstition Mountain Museum

May 11th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The stamp mill at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, in Apache Junction. (Photo courtesy of Superstition Mountain Museum)

The dedicated and hearty cadre of volunteers who have renovated and now operate the Cossak 20-stamp ore mill at the Superstition Mountain Museum will be firing up the mill for demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

“Attendees will be treated to a noisy but fascinating glimpse of how these mills operated, separating gold and silver from the mined rock, and see how large a part they played in the Gold Rush Days of the West,” according to a release.

The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR 88), three miles northeast of Apache Junction, and is open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.  For more information on events at the museum, visit www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie