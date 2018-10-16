Classes beginning at Superstition Mountain Museum

Temperatures are down and the activity level at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction, is heating up for the upcoming season.

Classes will start up at the museum on Saturday, Oct. 20, with desert safety and survival taught by Jean Robert Pelletier, a former Green Beret survival instructor.

The morning class runs from 9 a.m. until noon and costs $30 per person. Registration is required. It will be the first of six desert survival classes held during the upcoming season with the next being on Saturday, Nov. 17, according to a release.

Flintknapping, a class taught by Jon Boyd, will return this year as an all-day class starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Cost is $30 per person and registration is required. Flintknapping, or knapping, is the shaping of flint, obsidian or some other high silica stones through a controlled process of lithic reduction to make stone tools, sharp projectile points like arrowheads, spearheads or knives, flat-faced stones for décor, or, in modern times, even creating art, according to the release.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. to noon, the Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners will host the first of two free gardening classes for this season.

“Come and get expert advice on how to grow beautiful plants and flowers during the beautiful winters our area enjoys. No registration is required,” according to the release.

Plants lovers can return on Saturday, Nov. 17, and join a free plant walk of the museum grounds conducted by Dennis Ellingson, better known as “The Herb Guy.” He will explain which plants grow here and how they were, and still are, used for culinary and medicinal purposes.

The first hands-on Dutch-oven cooking class, taught by Russ and Susan Richins, will be Saturday, Dec 1. This class will cover how to make a meal using Dutch oven cookware. Registration is required.

For more information, go the museum website at superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

