Civil Air Patrol hosts community blood drive
Blood donations are being sought. (File photo)
Every day, thousands of patients rely on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to get the treatment they need.
Donate blood at a drive hosted by Civil Air Patrol Falcon Squadron 305 and the American Red Cross 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at the Civil Air Patrol Building at Falcon Field Airport, 4730 E. Falcon Drive in Mesa.
To schedule an appointment, call Robert Ditch at 480-298-2603 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use code CAP.
