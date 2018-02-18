City of Apache Junction holiday hours for Feb. 19

The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, Feb. 19, in recognition of Presidents Day. Emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday.
The Apache Junction Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 19. For more information, call the Library at 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. For more information, call the center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/MGC.