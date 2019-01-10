City designs painting classes to bond parents, children

The Paint with Me art class, which begins this month in Apache Junction, encourages bonding between parents and their children.

The two-hour class provides all the supplies, and participants will walk away with their own original artwork, according to a release from the city.

The registration fee is $35 per class and is offered to ages 10 years and older. The fee is for both parent and child.

Paint with Me upcoming dates are Saturdays, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 23, April 20 and May 11.

Classes will take place 10 a.m.-noon in the art room of the MultiGenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

For more information on the class or other programs and services, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181.

Register online at ajcity.net/onlinereg or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.