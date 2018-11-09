Christmas concert Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Gold Canyon

The MountainBrook Village Voices and Village Voices Orchestra will perform their “Christmas Celebration” Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to begin the holiday season for 2018.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Superstition Center in MountainBrook Village, on MountainBrook Drive north of U.S. Highway 60 and across from the golf course clubhouse.

“The holiday celebration is chock-full of variety, a hallmark of all Village Voices concerts,” Laura Yale said in a release.

“Jolly songs about Rudolph and Frosty, colds in noses and Christmas ‘cheering’ will be sprinkled in with hymns, such as ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ and an awe-inspiring version of Handel’s ‘Joy to the World,'” she said.

“Hearts will be warmed with lilting pieces about the ‘Colors of Christmas’ and ‘Christmas Memories’ plus many more,” she said in the release.

Tickets are $10 and include refreshments. They will be for sale in early November at the MountainBrook Activity Office on MountainBrook Drive in Gold Canyon.

“Tickets may be available for purchase at the door on the evenings of the concerts but the Village Voices Christmas concerts usually sell out each year so purchase of tickets before the concert dates is strongly suggested,” Ms. Yale said.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.