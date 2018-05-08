Chorus travels from Mesa to Australia

The Phoenix Children’s Chorus celebrates its 34th season with a performance showcasing all 400 members in the East Valley.
The spring concert will include an array of musical selections from masterpieces and Broadway favorites to songs selected specifically for the group’s upcoming tour to Australia.
The East Valley concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Mesa Arts Center Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St. Tickets are available at pcchorus.org.
A highlight of the concert will be the 400-voice combined choir performing “Why We Sing” composed by Greg Gilpin and showcasing the graduating senior class, according to a release.
The performance will be conducted under the direction of Ron Carpenter, who announced his retirement after 25 years at the helm of the choir. This will be his final performance in Arizona conducting the high school Encore Choir, according to the release.
The award-winning PCC touring choirs have performed in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Russia, Canada, Mexico, China, Italy, Argentina and throughout the United States serving as musical ambassadors representing Arizona and the United States, the release stated.
The choir will embark on a 12-day tour of Australia in four weeks, performing at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, June 22, along with the Colorado Youth Symphony.
“Having the opportunity to make great music with young people has been the greatest joy of my life,” Mr. Carpenter stated. “Getting to work with the finest music educators and staff, passionate parents, a committed board of directors and a completely supportive community has been the icing on the cake for me. This organization has become my life’s work.”
