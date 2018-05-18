Child ID fingerprints, photographs offered at June 1 event hosted by police

To help promote National Missing Children’s Day and take strides to help protect Apache Junction’s children, the Apache Junction Police Department will hold a child ID event 10 a.m.-noon Friday, June 1, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Child ID fingerprints and photographs and child-safety information will be available at no cost to attendees, according to a release.

National Missing Children’s Day serves as an annual reminder to the nation in renewing efforts to reunite missing children with their families while making child-protection a national priority.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. Each year, the Department of Justice commemorates Missing Children’s Day with a ceremony honoring the heroic and exemplary efforts of agencies, organizations and individuals to protect children, according to the release.

National Missing Children’s Day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and others concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families and an occasion to honor those dedicated to this cause.

For further information on National Missing Children’s Day or on the child-safety event, contact Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.