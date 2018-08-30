Charity car show Sept. 1 at Mesa Market Place

A charity car show benefiting the Arizona Humane Society will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Mesa Market Place, 10550 E. Baseline Road in Mesa.

Dozens of vintage, muscle, modified and stock cars are to be at the show sponsored by Arizona Mini Owners, according to a release.

Vote for a favorite by stuffing its “ballot box” with money, with 100 percent donated given to the Arizona Humane Society .

The Waggin’ Wheels mobile adoption vehicle with cats and dogs will be at the event.

To register for the car show, call Shirley and Philip Blahak at 480-985-2531.

For information on Mesa Market Place, go to facebook.com/mesamarket.

