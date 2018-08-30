Charity car show Sept. 1 at Mesa Market Place

Aug 30th, 2018 · by · Comments:

A charity car show benefiting the Arizona Humane Society will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Mesa Market Place, 10550 E. Baseline Road in Mesa.

Dozens of vintage, muscle, modified and stock cars are to be at the show sponsored by Arizona Mini Owners, according to a release.

Vote for a favorite by stuffing its “ballot box” with money, with 100 percent donated given to the Arizona Humane Society .

The Waggin’ Wheels mobile adoption vehicle with cats and dogs will be at the event.

To register for the car show, call Shirley and Philip Blahak at 480-985-2531.

For information on Mesa Market Place, go to facebook.com/mesamarket.

 

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie