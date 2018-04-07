Charity car show features Vietnam War-era helicopter, truck

More than 100 vintage, classic and modified cars, trucks and motorcycles are expected to be on display for a charity event 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Mesa Market Place, 10550 E. Baseline Road, Mesa.
“The goals of the car show are straightforward: to get together with other car aficionados, to have a good time and to raise as much money as possible for FoEver Here,” event organizer Tish Woods stated in a release.
FoEver Here Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization and the show benefits its mission with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help parents who have lost a child 21 years old and younger with funeral, burial and other related services.
Among the vehicles at the show will be a Vietnam War-era helicopter and cargo truck. Both have been restored. The helicopter was in Vietnam from 1970-73 and survived six crashes while in service.
In addition, former Dallas Cowboy Darryl Clack and former Indianapolis Colt Marsharne Graves will be at the show 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They will autograph anything guests bring and will also raise money for FoEver Here by autographing their photos.
Disc jockeys with Blue Electric will entertain during the event, which is free except for donations to FoEver Here, LLC.
