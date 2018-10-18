Celebrate the holidays at Superstition Mountain Museum

This year, include a museum visit in family Christmas plans. “Superstition holidays” will be happening all over the grounds and in the Superstition Mountain Museum gift shop, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction.

The 15-acre museum site will be full of Christmas decorations and attractions appealing to both adults and children, according to a release.

“Come and enjoy a magical step back in time enjoying the old-fashioned Christmas decorations in the Apacheland barn. Take advantage of photo niches set up for snapping holiday photos,” according to the release.

“View the huge new model train exhibit, which takes viewers on a journey through the historic Southwest. Bring a new toy or clothing item for our charity drive benefitting Community Alliance Against Family Abuse,” the release states.

‘Red and Green Holiday Shopping’

The weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-25, will be a very special Red and Green Holiday Shopping Weekend at the Superstition Mountain Museum, highlighted by free admission for all to the museum’s Exhibit Gallery.

“Skip Black Friday and the mobs at the malls on Friday, Nov. 23. Come out to the museum and enjoy strolling through the Apacheland barn, the Elvis Chapel and the museum grounds all gaily decorated for the Christmas season and see the large new Gold Seekers Exhibit in the Gallery. Browse the Western gift ideas in the General Store and the unique offerings in the museum gift shop,” according to the release.

Holiday boutiques

On Saturday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 6, the museum will be hosting holiday boutiques featuring artists and crafters displaying and selling their unique handmade items.

“Come and share the festive mood that will prevail among vendors set up all over the grounds,” according to the release.

Discount on jewelry

Sunday, Nov. 25, the museum will host “Museum Store Sunday,” participating in an international campaign to encourage shoppers to do their holiday shopping at their local museum.

“As an added enticement for shoppers on that day, the gift shop will be offering a 25 percent off discount on all types of jewelry, including Native American investment quality pieces that make such special gifts. Combined with the savings in sale taxes at the non-profit museum, this adds up to significant savings,” according to the release.

For more information, go the museum website at superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

