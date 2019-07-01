Celebrate July Fourth with a floating beach blast at Salt River Tubing’s fan favorite, “Bag it for Bucks,” a Take Pride in America special event. It is 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Salt River Tubing in the Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East in Mesa on North Power Road.

Free patriotic leis will be distributed to the first 1,000 tubers on July 4. The cost of tube rental is $17 plus tax and fees per person or tube, which includes inner tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking, according to a release.

Salt River Tubing and the LIVE 101.5 radio station will be encouraging floaters to “lend a hand on their public lands” and stash their picnic trash in the free litter bags distributed by Salt River Tubing employees.

“Enjoy a memorable July Fourth and express your patriotic pride by keeping the Salt River clean and beautiful,” according to the release.

Salt River Tubing will be rewarding public land stewards with “Star-Spangled Bucks” — a $7 tube rental discount coupon — as a token of appreciation for floaters’ conservation efforts while stashing and bagging their picnic trash in litter bags.

Tubers can trade in full litter bags at the end of their floating adventure for a $7 tube rental discount coupon that is valid on their next visit to Salt River Tubing, July 8-Aug. 23. To date, 797 tons of trash has been “stashed & bagged” on the Lower Salt River since 1996 during summer holiday weekends, according to the release..

“Our award-winning Bag it for Bucks event encourages public lands stewardship simply by utilizing the free litter bags while floating on the river,” Salt River Tubing President/CEO Henri Breault said in the release. “We applaud these efforts with our Star-Spangled Bucks as a thank you for helping to conserve natural resources in Tonto National Forest which will guarantee quality and enjoyable recreational opportunities on the Lower Salt River.”

Go to saltrivertubing.com for special-event details.

Take Pride in America is a national partnership that aims to inspire a new generation of volunteers to put their love of country to work to improve our national parks, wildlife refuges, public lands, cultural and historic sites, playgrounds and other recreation areas. Salt River Tubing has received four National Take Pride in America awards for the company’s conservation efforts in Tonto National Forest (1991, 2003, 2006 and 2010).

(Salt River Tubing)

Salt River Tubing is open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week this summer, weather and water flow conditions permitting.

Salt River Tubing accepts cash and credit cards. Credit-card transactions require a valid driver’s license for credit card identification.

Also, a valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented.

Children must be at least 8 or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. If a child does not meet both of the requirements stated above, Salt River Tubing does not rent tubes or provide transportation to anyone in the group according to the release.

Life vests are strongly recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers.

Glass containers are prohibited by law in the Salt River Recreational Area. Ice chests and coolers will be inspected for glass containers before boarding shuttle buses. Use plastic bottles or aluminum can containers.

One to two bottles of water per hour while floating is recommended to help prevent dehydration.

Sun block, tennis shoes, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing.

Go to saltrivertubing.com or call 480-984-3305. Daily operating hours are 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., weather and water flow conditions permitting. Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the U.S.D.A. Forest Service in Tonto National Forest.

