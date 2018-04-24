Celebrate Family STEM Day at Apache Junction Library April 28

The Apache Junction Public Library is at 1177 N. Idaho Road. (File photo)

Learn about forensic science, view solar flares and walk through a bus outfitted for space travel at the Apache Junction Public Library Family STEM Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Families are invited to collaborate, engage and inspire while celebrating the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and math at an open house with STEM gadgets, hands-on activities, and demos, according to a press release.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Apache Junction, local guests include Apache Junction Police Department Forensic Unit, Superstition Mountain Astronomical League, Earthseed Tiny Home, SSS Rocketry, Central Arizona College, and more.

The free event at the library located 1177 N. Idaho Road is for all ages and requires no registration.

For more information, or to participate as a presenter, contact the library at 480-474-8555.

Go to: ajpl.org.

