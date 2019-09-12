Canyon Sounds Performance Series starts in November

Erin Shields and David Shenton "Songs from the Heart." (Submitted photo) The Vida Guitar Quartet. (Submitted photo) Jeri Sager, "This Broad'sWay." (Submitted photo) Carpe Diem String Quartet. (Submitted photo) The Four Freshmen. (Submitted photo) The Four Freshmen Akropolis Reed Quintet. (Submitted photo)

The 2019-20 Canyon Sounds Performance Series presented by the Gold Canyon Arts Council begins in November.

Information and tickets are at goldcanyonarts.org or can be purchased at the Gold Canyon Visitors Center, 6607 Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon (cash, check, credit card); Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail (cash only, plus $2 fee). Advance tickets $30; GCAC members, $25, according to a release.

“We are a nonprofit with an educational outreach mission at schools across the East Valley, including the San Carlos Reservation,” Chuck Cuffaro, GCAC publicity manager, said in the release.

“We accomplish this by requiring all of our Canyon Sounds performing artists, some of which are Grammy Award winners, to conduct tutorials at schools during their performance week. We also donate instruments to schools and lessons for the students,” he said.

The following performances for the 2019-20 season will be held at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon:

Vida Guitar Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8: From the United Kingdom, Vida Guitar brings four of the world’s exceptional guitarists. Their technical brilliance and vitality establishes them as a masterful ensemble with an entertaining repertoire. They have been on the most prestigious stages in North America and Europe, according to the release.

Erin Shields and David Shenton “Songs from the Heart,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22: This duo combines the beautiful voice of Erin Shields with the amazing talents of pianist, violinist and arranger David Shenton. Erin draws from the Great American Songbook with tunes such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “La Vie En Rose” and “Shenandoah.” David’s innovative piano and violin repertoire ranges from Gershwin to Rachmaninoff, the release states.

Akropolis Reed Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020: This wonderful wind ensemble is lively, creative and full of showmanship. The Akropolis Reed Quintet takes listeners on extraordinary musical adventures, according to the release.

The Four Freshmen, Feb. 14, 2020: Get your tickets early for this potential sellout and relive an era of elegant romance with “The Four Freshmen,” the masters of vocal harmony. Their repertoire includes “Day by Day,” “There Will Never Be Another You,” “It’s A Blue World” and “My One And Only Love.” Adding to their unique harmony, all the members are virtuoso instrumentalists, an unexpected surprise for audiences, the release states.

Carpe Diem String Quartet, March 6, 2020: One of the best chamber ensembles, the group has earned widespread acclaim for its innovative programming and electrifying performances. Their repertoire includes classical, Gypsy, tango, folk, pop, rock and jazz-inspired music, according to the release.

Jeri Sager, “This Broad’sWay,” March 27, 2020: This Broadway vocalist is best known for her portrayal of “Grizabella” in “Cats,” “Fantine” in Les Miserables and “Eva Peron” in Evita. She has also acted in theatrical productions such as City of Angels, Brigadoon, West Side Story, and Pump Boys and Dinettes. Jeri will provide a show to remember, according to the release.

