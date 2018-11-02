Canyon Sounds Performance Series presents HarpFusion Dec. 14 in Gold Canyon

HarpFusion performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in the Canyon Sounds Performance Series hosted by the Gold Canyon Arts Council.

The performance will be at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

Purchase advance adult tickets for $25 and students for $5 at goldcanyonarts.org, or go to ticket outlets at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon; and at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Tickets at the door are $30.

“From the University of Arizona comes HarpFusion, one of the most innovative and exciting harp ensembles on the concert scene, and the largest in the world,” according to a release.

Their name reflects the unique fusion of many styles and cultures represented in their repertoire which will include seasonal compositions for this special holiday performance.

The ensemble tours the world and has included harpists from Taiwan, Japan, Egypt, Russia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the U.S.

The ensemble’s new leader is Canada’s Michelle Gott, an award-winning and versatile harpist, lauded for her “exquisite playing” by The Ottawa Citizen, according to the release.

As an orchestral musician, Ms. Gott has played with the New York Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops. She has performed for Broadway productions such as “The Producers,” “The Fantasticks” and for artists such as Diana Krall and Olivia Newton-John.

The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, promotes the performing and visual arts, and funds student arts education through tutorials, workshops and master classes provided by all of the performing artists, according to a release.

The Gold Canyon Arts Council is supported in part by grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, WESTAF, the National Endowment for the Arts, local corporations and businesses.

