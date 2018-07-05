Candidates Bennett, Arpaio to attend Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, July 12, at Centerstage Church in the former Superstition Mountain Elementary School, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. Enter from Ironwood into the parking lot.

A social hour and fellowship are 6-6:30 p.m. with the meeting 6:30-8 p.m.

The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within the community, according to a release.

Ken Bennett, candidate for Arizona governor, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a candidate for U.S. Senate, are to attend, according to the release.

Mr. Bennett was born in Tucson, grew up in Prescott and graduated from Arizona State University in Tempe.

He has been married for more than 36 years and has three grown children and four grandchildren.

“He is a job creator with a record of leadership. He has served and invested in the people of Arizona for the past 30 years, including serving in the state senate and the secretary of state,” according to the release.

“Known as ‘America’s Toughest Sheriff,’ Joe Arpaio had a long and decorated career in law enforcement before being elected to sheriff of Maricopa County in 1992,” according to the release.

“During his tenure as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arpaio consistently earned high public-approval ratings. As chief law enforcement officer for the county, Arpaio continued to reduce crime with hard-hitting enforcement methods,” according to the release.

For more information, call Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.

