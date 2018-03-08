Cactus Canyon drama students journey beyond Oz

Cactus Canyon Junior High drama students will perform “The Oz Monologues” 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in the Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
Tickets are available at the PAC before the performance at $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for children 5 or younger.
Audience members will learn what became of the other characters after Dorothy left Oz and the secret behind the ruby slippers.
The lion describes his battle with an addiction to McMunchkin Meals and how he changed his diet to include only natural, organic foods. The scarecrow relates his problems with anxiety and insomnia, and the tin man details his rise to fame as a reality TV star and his latest book, “My Ordeal with Dorothy.”
“‘The Wizard of Oz” is one of the most famous films of all times and this twist on the plot makes for an entertaining story that all members of the family can enjoy,” drama teacher Lisa Schroeder stated in a release. “Our students have worked very hard to create an outstanding performance, and we look forward to showcasing their skills and talent to the entire community.”
CCJH actors and stage crew learn more than theater arts in staging the show, the release stated, adding they gain environmental awareness, problem-solving experience and cost-saving skills as they design and create sets from recycled materials.
Participating in drama classes also is a way for students to gain confidence, nurture their creativity, as well as learn as part of a supportive group, according to the release.
For more, call 480-677-7565.
