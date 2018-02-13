CAC to host Empty Bowls fundraiser Feb. 28 at Signal Peak Campus

Central Arizona College will host its 16th Annual Empty Bowls event at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Signal Peak Campus’ Sizer (N) Building patio at 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.
Empty Bowls is a worldwide grass roots initiative that began in 1990 to help fight hunger. CAC ceramists create food safe, stoneware bowls and the CAC Culinary Arts students serve a simple meal of soup and bread, according to a press release.
This year CAC’s culinary students will prepare four soup options (one being vegan), rolls and dessert.
For a minimum donation of $10 cash, guests may choose a bowl to use and keep, as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in the world. All funds raised by the CAC Art Department are donated to three food banks: St. Vincent de Paul, Warehouse Food Pantry, and Casa Grande Food Bank.
Raffles featuring culinary event tickets, decorated ceramic pots and a variety of other items will be offered.
The CAC Art and Culinary Arts Departments, PBL, SkillsUSA, Marjon, Inc., Laguna Clay and Barnes and Noble sponsor CAC’s Empty Bowls event.