CAC Small Business Development Center to host energy independence workshop

The Small Business Development Center at Central Arizona College is hosting an energy independence workshop with Next Generation Solar Batteries 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, March 6, at the San Tan Campus (Room No. D118 at 3736 E. Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143). A continental breakfast will be provided at the free workshop.
Topics covered during the workshop will include: how solar works, batteries to reduce demand charges and electric bills, energy usage and rates, tax credits and incentives, USDA grant for “going solar,” available financing options, the solar process and what to expect, and energy-usage analysis.
Representatives from Advanced Energy Systems, USDA, tax professionals and lenders will be available to answer questions.
Seating is limited. Register at cacsbdc.azsbdc.net or call 520-494-6610.
