Community Alliance Against Family Abuse professionals to speak at screening of Wind River film Feb. 1

Central Arizona College Student Engagement and Activities, along with Barry Regan, professor of communication studies, social and behavioral sciences division, will host a film screening of Wind River at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, in Room T-116 at the Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.
Wind River was released this past summer and explores two main topics: how Native Americans living on reservations continue to be left behind by American society at large, and the stories of sexual assault and abuse that Native American women suffer through and are largely left unknown outside of reservations.
A question-and-answer session will follow the screening for those interested in discussing the issues raised in the film.
Community Alliance Against Family Abuse will have professionals available to discuss resources in the local community. CAAFA’s mission is to empower individuals, families, and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness, and support. CAAFA has grown substantially since their beginning in 1998 and now serves victims of domestic violence from east Maricopa and northern Pinal counties and victims of sexual violence from eastern Maricopa and all of Pinal Counties. CAAFA services include a 16-bed emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy, case management, sexual assault victim advocacy, nutritional support through food boxes, and community outreach services.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.
