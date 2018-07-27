Butterfly walk Aug. 25 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Ron Rutowski, an Arizona State University research professor, is hosting a butterfly walk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior.

He is adept at finding Aristolochia watsonii (Dutchman’s Pipe) and the striking Pipevine Swallowtails that associate with it, according to a release.

People on the walk will learn the various stages of the colorful insect’s life cycle (eggs > larvae > adult) and the fascinating adaptation that makes their larval host plant an important one in Arizona gardens, according to the release.

Do Sulphur butterflies really smell sulphurous? Are other butterfly species territorially assertive? Get the answers to these and other lepidopteral questions, while learning to identify a dozen of the most colorful “flowers-on-the-wing” at the butterfly walk.

Dr. Rutowski, of Tempe, taught at ASU and guided a team of graduate and undergraduate students researching ways color is produced, employed and perceived in the animal kingdom – mainly focusing on ways insects use color as a visual signal and how it’s interpreted by their compound eyes, according to the release.

Research has taken Dr. Rutowski across North and Central America and Australia.

The tour is included in the $12.50 daily admission ($5 for ages 5-12); free to arboretum annual members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. The arboretum is at 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior. The website is arboretum.ag.arizona.edu.

