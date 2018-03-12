Bryan Anthony, ‘Celebrating Sinatra: His Life In Music’ March 16

Bryan Anthony, the lead singer for the Nelson Riddle and Tommy Dorsey orchestras, performs a musical journey through Sinatra’s big band years, those unforgettable recordings at Capitol Records, his great movie years and his final iconic international concerts.

The Canyon Sounds Artist Series performance of “Celebrating Sinatra: His Life In Music” will be held 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. Adult tickets for $25, students for $5 at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

