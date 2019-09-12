Breast-cancer awareness dance party Oct. 12 in Apache Junction

The Sixth Annual Pretty in Pink Dance Party is 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Submitted photo)

The fitness staff at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center are hosting the Sixth Annual Pretty in Pink Dance Party 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, to benefit National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All ages are welcome to participate in the dance party, where Zumba instructors will be on hand t keep everyone moving to the music, according to a release.

There is no fee for attending the Pretty in Pink Dance Party; however, donations are encouraged.

A total of 100% of the donations will be collected and forwarded by The Friends of Apache Junction to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. In the past five years, the dance parties have donated more than $6,000 for breast cancer awareness, according to the release.

There will be giveaways for all and raffle prizes for those who donate to National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. Receive an extra raffle ticket for bringing a friend and/or wearing a pink dance outfit.

Come early and enjoy coffee with your friends as the Pura Vida Grinds coffee cart will be at the multi-gen center 8:30-11 a.m. They sell coffee drinks, teas and Italian sodas.

“We’ve been able to raffle off over $2,000 worth of items each year due to the generosity of community members and local businesses. If you would like to donate a raffle item or make a monetary donation but can’t attend the event, contact Jill Ruot at 480-474-5248 or jruot@ajcity.net,” the release states.

For other program and service information, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks