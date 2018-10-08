Boyce arboretum looks forward to ‘Peak Week’

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park invites everyone to a fall foliage festival.

Thanksgiving weekend should provide peak colors at Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park. (Submitted photo)

According to arboretum officials, Peak Week should be on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, and the Fall Foliage Finale Festival “capitalizes on the color,” according to a release.

“The Arboretum’s famous Chinese pistachio trees typically show their vivid shades of harvest gold, pumpkin orange and burgundy during Thanksgiving weekend,” the release stated. “Bring (or send) your out-of-town guests to the arboretum for two days’ worth of live music, spiced cider and arts/crafts vendors.”

For more information, visit btarboretum.org/events or call 602-827-3000.

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park is at 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior. Admission: $15 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children under 5 free. Free to arboretum members.

