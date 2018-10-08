Boyce arboretum looks forward to ‘Peak Week’

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park invites everyone to a fall foliage festival.

According to arboretum officials, Peak Week should be on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, and the Fall Foliage Finale Festival “capitalizes on the color,” according to a release.

“The Arboretum’s famous Chinese pistachio trees typically show their vivid shades of harvest gold, pumpkin orange and burgundy during Thanksgiving weekend,” the release stated. “Bring (or send) your out-of-town guests to the arboretum for two days’ worth of live music, spiced cider and arts/crafts vendors.”

For more information, visit btarboretum.org/events or call 602-827-3000.

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park is at 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior. Admission: $15 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children under 5 free. Free to arboretum members.

