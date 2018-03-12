Books become building blocks for Superstition Mountain Museum expansion

Books, records, magazines and more will make up the media sale fundraiser for the Superstition Mountain Museum expansion project Saturday and Sunday, March 31-April 1.
Items for sale also include videos, compact discs, tapes and collectible newspapers.
All of the proceeds will go toward the building of the museum expansion, according to a release from museum officials.
“The proposed concept would nearly double the space under roof at the museum building and allow for enlargement of both the gallery space and the gift shop and the addition of a reference library,” the release stated.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail, north of Apache Junction. Visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
