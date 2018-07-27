Book club examines lives of African American women pioneers

Jul 27th, 2018 · by · Comments:

“African American Women of the Old West” by Tricia Martineau Wagner will be the subject of Arboretum Book Club Friday, 9 a.m. Aug. 3.

(Submitted photo)

“The brave pioneers who made a life on the frontier were not only male – and they were not only white. The stories of 10 African-American women are reconstructed from historic documents found in century-old archives,” according to a release about the book and upcoming event at Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park, 37615 E. Arboretum Way.

Some of these women were slaves; some were free; and some were born into slavery and found freedom in the old west.

The women include Biddy Mason, a slave who fought for her family’s freedom; Elizabeth Thorn Scott Flood, a teacher determined to educate black children, and Mary Ellen Pleasant, a civil rights crusader and businesswoman, according to the release.

Attendance at the once-a-month meeting is included with $12.50 daily admission for adults who are not among annual arboretum members or do not have an Arizona State Parks annual pass.

To RSVP, email Vicki Johnson at BTABookClub@msn.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie