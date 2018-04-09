Blood drive set at Apache Junction City Hall

The city of Apache Junction will conduct its next blood drive 6:30-11 a.m. Thursday, April 12, in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., where the United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be parked.
Donors should bring photo identification and are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.
There is a special need for type O blood, according to a release announcing the event.
To schedule a donation time, visit www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for April 12 and choose a time.
While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately 5-10 minutes, the release stated. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For eligibility questions, call 800-827-4376.
