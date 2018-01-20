Birds of the Sonoran Desert topic of Jan. 24 SALT lecture by Vera Walters

Did you know that Arizona has more species of hummingbirds and owls than any other state? Do you know the birds that visit your yard?
The Jan. 24 Superstition Area Land Trust lecture is an opportunity to learn more about the many unique birds of the Sonoran Desert, especially the ones in your backyard. Our experienced presenter will “show” you the birds, teach you their songs and share fascinating stories about how they get along in this desert world. This learning experience will have you eager to grab a pair of binoculars and become a “birder” yourself.
Vera Walters has taught birding classes through Central Arizona College, Southwestern Field Studies, Road Scholar, the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, as well as various private organizations. She is a regular volunteer with Lost Dutchman State Park and is a Trail Steward with the Superstition Area Land Trust.
This presentation in the Speakers Series co-sponsored by SALT and the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24,in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1025 N. Idaho Road.
The SALT Speakers Series is a no-cost program supporting SALT’s mission to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations. No registration is necessary; however, space will be limited to the number of seats available.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You can learn more about us, what we do and how to join and/or contribute to us at azsalt.org.
Editor’s note: Charlie Goff is the president of Superstition Area Land Trust.