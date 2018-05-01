Bike safety event for children May 12 in Apache Junction

In an ongoing effort to keep streets safe for all drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, the Apache Junction Police Department is hosting a bicycle-safety program 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 12.
A bicycle checkup and safety course will be provided for children ages 6-10 who bring their bicycle to the parking lot northwest of the police department at 1001 N. Idaho Road.
Riders will be instructed on how to check their bicycle for safety, check helmet fit, rules of the road for bicycles and familiarization with street signs.
Prizes will be awarded for those who participate in the course.
For more information, call AJPD’s Community Resource Unit at 480-474-5442.
